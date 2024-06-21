Benjamin Netanyahu visits Israel Security Agency

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday visited the ISA (Israel Security Agency) Special Operations Unit, together with his Military Secretary, Maj-Gen Roman Gofman, ISA Director Ronen Bar, the ISA Deputy Director and the Head of the ISA Operations Branch.

Netanyahu was presented with the sequence of actions initiated by the ISA Operations Unit, including the operations to rescue the hostages: Ori Megidish, Louis Har and Fernando Marman. Also presented was Operation Arnon in which four hostages were rescued: Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan and Noa Argamani.

The Prime Minister was also presented with the operations to rescue the bodies of deceased hostages from the Gaza Strip and the intensive ISA activity in the various sectors, including the significant operations that have been carried out recently in Judea and Samaria.

He met with ISA Operations Unit fighters who took part in the most recent rescue operation.

"I am here with daring fighters, who come from all sectors of Israeli society and who make the impossible possible," Netanyahu said. "You took part in many daring operations, which made the State of Israel proud, rescued hostages, and gave us security, so we can complete our missions."

"We will not leave the Gaza Strip until we return all of our hostages - living and deceased," he added. "We will carry out this mission and many others about which we should keep silent at the moment, with your help." (ANI/TPS)

