Benjamin Netanyahu visits Lebanese border, vows to push Hezbollah beyond Litani River

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 4 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a strong statement during his visit to the Lebanese border on Sunday, emphasising Israel's commitment to pushing Hezbollah beyond the Litani River, approximately 30 kilometres from the Israeli border.

Notably, Netanyahu's visit to the Lebanese border included an assessment with the commanders regarding the operational picture and defensive and offensive plans for the continuity of activity in the sector, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Netanyahu visited the Lebanese border together with the Head of Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, 91st Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Shai Kalfer and brigade commanders.

"The Prime Minister also met with reserve commanders of the Northern NAHAL Brigade (#228) and spoke with them about their combat to date," the statement added.

During his visit, Netanyahu said, "I am here on the northern border. From here, one can see and hear the changed reality - aircraft overhead and our heroic fighters on the ground, beyond the borderline, eliminating the entire underground terrorist network that Hezbollah had prepared to raid the Galilee and carry out an even bigger massacre than occurred in Gaza. This has not happened."

Netanyahu further stressed the importance for restoring calm and security in northern Israel and ensuring the safe return of residents to their homes.

"We are striking all areas in Lebanon. I would like to make it clear: With or without an agreement, the key to restoring the calm and security in the north, the key to returning our residents in the north safely to their homes, is - first of all - to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani. Second is to strike at any attempt to rearm itself. Third is to respond vigorously to any action against us. Simply put, enforcement, enforcement, enforcement - and cutting off Hezbollah's pipeline from Iran through Syria. To all of this we are committed," Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) destroyed a Hezbollah terrorist compound and claimed that the compound was utilised to "plan and execute" strikes on Israeli troops.

Sharing a post on X, IDF said, "During a targeted IDF operation, our troops dismantled a Hezbollah terrorist compound. Hezbollah intended to use this compound to plan and execute an infilitration into Israeli territory and attacks on IDF troops."

"Within the compound, the soldiers located underground infrastructure and hideouts equipped with logistical and medical supplies for prolonged stays, military tents, and pits stocked with weapons," the post added.

The IDF further said that they dismantled rocket launchers, high-powered explosives, mortar shells, and AK-47 rifles during the operation. "The troops also located and destroyed rocket launchers, high-powered explosives ready to be activated, anti-tank missiles, mortar shells, AK-47 rifles, surface-to-air missiles, and a launcher concealed in a mountain on a several-meter track aimed directly at civilian communities in northern Israel," the IDF said.

