"Best time for new investors to come to India," says Commercial Counsellor at Norwegian Embassy

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : At Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences, Bjørn Iversen, Commercial Counsellor at the Norwegian Embassy in Delhi and Country Head of Innovation Norway, said that this is the best time for new investors to come to India.

Iversen said that they were looking to increase business between India and Norway.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We are looking to increase business between India and Norway. That's based on the fact that last year in October, we entered into an agreement between India and EFTA, including Norway, on reducing tariffs, increasing trade and motivating investments, especially in India. I think this is the best time for the new investors to come to India. So, I am here and hopefully we will find some attractive opportunities."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra Region in Rajkot on Sunday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present.

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference is being held from 11-12 January 2026, catering to 12 districts across the Kutch and Saurashtra regions, read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Dedicated exclusively to these regions, the conference aims to usher in fresh momentum for investment and industrial growth in western Gujarat. The focus sectors of the conference include Ceramics, Engineering, Ports & Logistics, Fisheries, Petrochemicals, Agro & Food Processing, Minerals, Green Energy Ecosystem, Skill Development, Startups, MSMEs, Tourism and Culture, among others. Japan, South Korea, Rwanda and Ukraine will be the partner countries for the Conference.

