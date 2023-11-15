Beware of fraudsters who call you and say they are from TRAI

New Delhi, Nov 15 The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) warned on Wednesday that some companies/agencies/individuals are making fraudulent calls to the public/customers and saying that they are calling from TRAI to tell them that their mobile numbers will be disconnected as the numbers are being used for sending unsolicited messages.

These companies/agencies/individuals also claim that Aadhaar numbers of the public were used for obtaining SIM cards and are being used for illegal activities. These companies/agencies/individuals are also trying to trick the customers/public to come on a Skype video call to avoid disconnection of mobile numbers.

"The public at large is hereby informed that TRAI does not block/disconnect any mobile number of any individual telecom customers. TRAI never sends any message or make any call for disconnection of mobile numbers. TRAI has not authorised any agency to contact customers for such activities and all such calls are illegal and are to be dealt as per law. Therefore, any call or message claiming to be from TRAI should be considered potentially fraudulent," TRAI said in a statement.

As per Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) 2018 of the TRAI, Access Service Providers are responsible for taking appropriate actions against the mobile numbers involved in sending unsolicited communications.

Affected persons may take up the matter with the concerned Service Providers directly on their respective Customer Service Center numbers or on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: https://cybercrime.gov.in or call Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor