Beyonce, Jay-Z attends LeBron James' birthday bash

Los Angeles, Jan 7 Singer-songwriter Beyonce and Jay-Z looked every bit the Hollywood power couple, as they posed up a storm at LeBron James' star-studded birthday bash.

The ‘Halo’ hitmaker and ‘Empire State of Mind’ rapper were amongst an A-list guest list. ‘Someone Like You’ songstress Adele was in attendance, joined by thought-to-be husband Rich Paul, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Comedian Kevin Hart and NBA star Draymond Green were also among famous faces at the glitzy get-together. But it was Beyonce that turned heads with a mesmerising ensemble, dazzling guests with sparking accessories and bright clothing that emulated Barbie.

Looking straight out of Greta Gerwig's ‘Barbie’ film set, Beyonce looked pretty in pink, covered in rhinestones dotted all over her Missoni mini-dress.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, putting on a leggy display, Beyonce flashed some skin as she posed for a slurry of snaps on Instagram. Sharing the glaring get-up with her 319million fans, Beyonce flicked her long blonde locks to one side as she posed for the carousel of images.

She completed her dazzling diamond dress with a set of rhinestone-covered sunglasses from Tiffany & Co. Bringing the essentials, Beyonce clutched a pink Valentino purse, matching her entire outfit while flashing an aquamarine diamond ring, finally completing the ensemble with a pair of floral, and diamond earrings – a stark contrast to Jay-Z's muted get-up.

He still looked effortlessly chic in a Dolce & Gabbana suit, giving wife all the attention as the two posed for pictures together. Also completing his look with accessories, Jay-Z wore a pair of aviator shades, making sure to flash a gold watch.

