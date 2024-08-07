Bharat-Tibet Sahayog Manch national council meeting addresses critical Tibet issues, urges international response

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], August 7 : The Bharat-Tibet Sahayog Manch's (BTSM) national council, in a meeting, addressed critical issues in Tibet and condemned China's aggressive policies and expansionist ambitions against them.

The BTSM convened a significant meeting recently at Sonipat, Haryana.

The event brought together 267 members from 24 states and saw the adoption of five crucial resolutions addressing Tibet and Sino-Indian relations, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported.

The meeting was convened by the presence of several distinguished guests, including Kalon Dolma Gyari from the Department of Security, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), who attended as the chief guest.

Kalon Dolma Gyari from the Central Tibetan Administration delivered a poignant address condemning China's aggressive policies and expansionist ambitions.

She emphasised the urgency of global recognition and collective action against China's harmful intentions. As reported by the Central Tibetan Administration, she highlighted the necessity of standing firm against these aggressive policies.

BTSM also condemned China's efforts to impose its method for selecting the next Dalai Lama, rejecting the traditional spiritual process.

The organisation appealed to India and the world to respect the current Dalai Lama's selection statement and preserve Tibetan spiritual integrity. Both Indresh Kumar Ji and Kalon Dolma Gyari from the Central Tibetan Administration stressed the critical nature of this issue and stated that preserving the spiritual traditions of Tibet is paramount, the Central Tibetan Administration reported.

The meeting featured the slogan, "China's border is the Chinese wall, the rest is occupation," advocating for the rejection of Chinese products and dialogue with the exiled Tibetan government.

Insights from the Central Tibetan Administration highlighted the injustices faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule, urging a united international response.

In a gesture of solidarity, BTSM paid tribute to individuals affected by recent natural calamities and condemned violence caused by human conflicts, praying for the recovery of the injured and displaced.

The Deputy Coordinator of the India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO), Tashi Dekyi, and her team also played a significant role by distributing Tibet-related books and brochures and covering the two-day sessions.

A major highlight was the keynote address by Pankaj Goyal and Indresh Kumar, which declared 2025 Karuna Varsh (Year of Compassion) to celebrate the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The year-long celebrations will promote peace, non-violence, brotherhood, and love. BTSM committed to forming a committee to organise these celebrations across India and the world.

Indresh Kumar condemned China's actions aimed at eradicating Tibetan identity, referencing the recent closure of the Ragya Gangjong Sherig Norbuling School in Golog.

He stated, "What kind of humanity is it that China is eradicating Tibetan identity from Tibet, except for a few thousand of them in the rest of the world."

Further, the BTSM condemned China's systematic campaign of sinicisation and called for global recognition and action against these policies.

The 2024 BTSM National Council meeting was a landmark event addressing key issues related to Tibet and Sino-Indian relations.

The resolutions reflect BTSM's commitment to supporting Tibetan autonomy, preserving cultural identity, and countering Chinese expansionist policies, underscoring India's dedication to promoting global harmony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor