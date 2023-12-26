BharatPe logs 182% growth in revenue in FY23, EBITDA loss cut by Rs 158 cr

New Delhi, Dec 26 Fintech major BharatPe on Tuesday said it has recorded 182 per cent growth in revenue in FY23 while EBITDA loss reduced by Rs 158 crore.

Announcing its financial performance for the fiscal year 2023, the fintech firm registered Rs 904 crore revenue from operations in FY23, from Rs 321 crore in FY22.

A significant progress was made in reducing loss before tax, from Rs 5,594 crore to Rs 886 crore, according to the company.

“The significant growth across our business verticals, coupled with improved financial metrics, underscores our commitment to creating value for our merchants and stakeholders,” said Nalin Negi, CFO and Interim CEO, BharatPe.

The merchant lending division witnessed remarkable growth, with a 129 per cent increase in loans facilitated, reaching Rs 5,339 crore.

On the other hand, Swipe business experienced 63 per cent increase in total payment value (TPV), with the installation of approximately 8 lakh new soundbox devices in FY23.

“Going forward, our strategic focus is on sustained profitability, scaling lending, POS, and soundbox businesses, and launching new merchant-centric products,” said Negi.

Currently with a registered network of over 1.3 crore merchants across 450+ cities, the company is processing 370 million+ UPI transactions. The company has facilitated the disbursement of loans of over Rs 12,400 crore, in partnership with NBFCs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor