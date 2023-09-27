Bhavika Sharma on 'Star Parivaar Awards': 'Lot of hard work invested in it'

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actress Bhavika Sharma, who portrays the role of Savi in the show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ has expressed her excitement to perform at the Star Parivaar Awards.

Star Plus has announced the Star Parivaar Awards, and it is all set to come back after a five-year hiatus.

Bhavika will be seen performing daredevil stunts and will groove on Bollywood songs.

Talking about the same, Bhavika shared: “I am very excited to be part of the Star Plus family and the Star Parivaar Awards. This is the first time I'll be performing at the Star Parivaar Awards.”

“After five years, the awards are coming back, and I am blessed to be associated with them. After shooting for 12 hours, I went for rehearsals. No pain, no gain. There was a lot of hard work invested in it, but it was all worth it,” she said.

Bhavika added that she cannot wait for the audience to witness the magic of the Star Parivaar Awards.

The red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards will be an extravagant and glittery event.

It will witness the presence of Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Sayali Salunkhe, Vijayendra Kumeria, Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, and many more artists.

The event will mark varied performances and acts by the artists of the Star Plus shows.

Anupama and Anuj are all set to give a visual treat to their fans as they perform on the song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam’, while Abhimanyu and Akshara, fondly addressed by fans as Abhira, perform an aerial act.

This year, Star Parivaar Awards will showcase girl power and women empowerment, with Anupama, Akshara, and Savi’s daredevil acts.

Along with romance and celebrations with families, the Star Parivaar Awards will also have some humorous elements added to it.

Gaurav Khanna, a.k.a Anuj from ‘Anupama’, will disguise himself as Funupama and entertain the audience.

Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh will tickle the audience’s funny bones with their jokes.

Star Parivaar Awards will air on October 1 on Star Plus.

Meanwhile, in the current track of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’, Savi is kidnapped by assailants and taken to a warehouse. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) gallantly enters the warehouse and engages in a distinctive dance-style with Savi to save her from the goons.

Ishaan and Savi overpower the kidnappers and emerge victorious.

