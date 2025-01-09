Bhubaneshwar: Jaishankar interacts with members of Indian diaspora at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian diaspora from various countries, including Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Kuwait at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar.

Following his interactions, he shared a number of posts on X welcoming the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas delegates from other countries.

Thank you @dpradhanbjp. Privileged to spend this day in Odisha, surrounded by friends. Will be a cherished memory. https://t.co/kw0MDRWupN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 9, 2025

Sharing a post on X, he also thanked Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and wrote, "Thank you @dpradhanbjp. Privileged to spend this day in Odisha, surrounded by friends. Will be a cherished memory."

Great to talk to the #PBD delegates from Saudi Arabia. #PravasiBharatiyaDivas2025 #Odisha pic.twitter.com/SZ39bvamMt— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 9, 2025

Jaishankar also met with the delegates from Saudi Arabia. He also shared the picture on his official X handle.

A quick chat with our #PBD delegates from Kuwait. #PravasiBharatiyaDivas2025 #Odisha pic.twitter.com/jZegvIiGGZ— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 9, 2025

"A quick chat with our #PBD delegates from Kuwait," Jaishankar said on X.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar delivered the opening remarks of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Thursday in Odisha where he highlighted the importance of the diaspora in nation-building, noted the government's achievements for providing a safety net for them and how the diaspora can become an anchor to bring in developmental opportunities for India.

Speaking about the event, Jaishankar said, "This function is like a family reunion; Indians living abroad are able to see and experience for themselves the progress and development taking place in their country", he added that Indians are also proud of the success and achievements of the diaspora.

Speaking about the importance of the diaspora, Jaishankar said, "In a globalised era, the diaspora only becomes more important with each passing year. Whether it is technology, best practices or resources. Be it tourism, trade or investment, the two-way flows you enable are invaluable."

Jaishankar noted that the people-centric changes being promoted in India also benefit the diaspora, "This could be enhancing ease of doing business, promoting ease of living or facilitating connectivity and travel. The application of digital technologies to ensure diaspora welfare is also apparent. In the last decade, we have seen the simplification of passport issues, renewal as well as ease of attestation. consular services have improved, welfare measures have increased, grievance platforms are effective."

Speaking to ANI, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Awardee for Community Service from Australia, Ajay Rane emphasised the importance of female empowerment and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in this regard.

"We work for female empowerment. Female foeticide has deeply penetrated India and China, where, we believe, that more than 100 crore foetuses have been murdered since 1984. We work to create awareness about this issue... PM Modi's initiative Beti Bachao Beti Padhao has saved the lives of more than 50 crore women,"

This award (Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Award) is for those women whose daughters were murdered... Thirty years ago, Indian people used to feel ashamed of being Indian... PM Modi has done a great job that the Indian diaspora now proudly call themselves Indians..."

Further, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Awardee for Education from Russia, Sudha Rani Gupta highlighted the significance of spiritual education in today's world. Gupta, who has established over 60 centres of Brahma Kumaris in Russia and other countries of the former Soviet Union, emphasized the importance of promoting India's ancient culture and heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said, "We have more than 60 centres of Brahma Kumaris in Russia and more centres in all the countries of the former Soviet Union... Spiritual education is a must in today's world."

"Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a wonderful opportunity for the people of Bharat living outside India to be together and see the developing Bharat, the spirit of Bharat, and particularly the spirit and vision of PM Narendra Modi... This award is a big inspiration to do more to promote India's ancient culture and heritage because it is the root of humanity," she added.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor