Bhumi Pednekar ‘grateful’ to Anu Malik for 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’: This song & film changed my life

Mumbai, Oct 1 Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is set to grace the stage of iconic singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, took a trip down the memory lane, and thanked music composer and singer Anu Malik for the song ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ from her debut movie ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

Bhumi made her acting debut as the overweight wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana's character in the Yash Raj Films-produced and Sharat Katariya-directed romantic comedy ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

The female version of the song 'Moh Moh Ke Dhage' is sung by Monali Thakur, and the music is composed by Anu Malik. The male version was sung by Papon.

The upcoming episode of the show will see oodles of fun and beauty as Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi will grace the show. After the raging success of its previous season, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges.

While the top 12 contestants are putting their best foot forward to display phenomenal performances, our suave host Aditya Narayan’s natural swagger and entertaining antics are keeping everyone hooked. As the contestants poured their hearts into their performances, aiming to impress both the esteemed judges and the special guests, one shining moment that stood out was Ranita Banerjee's rendition of the enchanting song ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’.

The performance not only left a lasting impression on the judges but also touched Bhumi’s heart. It resonated so profoundly with Bhumi that it sent shivers down her spine, taking her down memory lane. Bhumi shared a heartfelt moment, expressing her deep connection with the song.

Bhumi thanked Anu Malik for the amazing composition for her first film and hugged Ranita on stage.

The actress said: “Moments come and go, I want to take advantage of this moment to say thanks to Anu ji. This song and film changed my life. I think this song will be heard and seen for generations. And whenever that happens, people will remember you (Anu Malik), me and Ayushmann. Very few occasions come in an actor's life when a song resonates synonymously with the artist. Your creation gave me that opportunity and that too in my very first film. I am forever grateful to you Anu ji.”

She further said: “Ranita I would like to tell you, when I heard this song for the first time I got goosebumps. You know, I was that girl who was nervous about what would happen with her career and her first film (Dum Laga Ke Haisha).”

“I feel nostalgic now, and Ranita you have taken me 8 years back, and I am mesmerised by your performance, you have sung this song beautifully. I would like to hug you,” she added.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi next has ‘Bhakshak’, ‘The Lady Killer’, and ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’ in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor