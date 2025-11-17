Bhupender Yadav arrives in Brazil for UNFCCC COP30

Belem [Brazil], November 17 : Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, arrived in Belem, Brazil, on Monday to participate in the UNFCCC COP30 climate conference.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Arrived in Belem, Brazil, where I'll be participating in the UNFCCC COP30. Over the next few days, will be participating in climate change negotiations and putting forward India's view on matters related to Adaptation, Climate Finance and other critical issues. Looking forward to productive conversations."

COP30 is the United Nations Climate Change Conference, taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Brazil, from November 6 to 18, 2022.

UN Climate Change Conferences (or COPs) take place annually and are the world's only multilateral decision-making forum on climate change, bringing together almost every country on Earth.

According to UNCC, the COP is where the world comes together to agree on the actions to address the climate crisis, such as limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, helping vulnerable communities adapt to the effects of climate change, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

COP30 will bring together world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen international, collective and inclusive climate action, the statement added.

Officially, COP30 stands for the 30th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a landmark international treaty agreed in 1992, and parent treaty to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently met Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Canada.

In a post on X, he said, "Good to see FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil this afternoon. Recognised the recent progress in our bilateral cooperation. We are actively exploring opportunities for greater trade, investment, health and technology cooperation.

