Bhupender Yadav discusses environmental cooperation with global leaders in Brazil

Belem (Brazil), Nov 20 Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, held a series of bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the 30th Conference of the Parties (CoP30) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Brazil's Belem.

Yadav met Japanese Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara, where the two sides discussed effective implementation of the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) and other key areas of the India–Japan cooperation.

"Glad to have had a very productive meeting with Hirotaka Ishihara, Minister for the Environment, Japan, on the sidelines of COP30 in Belem.

Yadav also participated in the 11th JCM Partner Countries' Meeting, organised by the Japanese Environment Ministry, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of CoP30.

Addressing the session, the Union Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to work closely with Japan and all JCM partner countries, stating, "Our cooperation with Japan demonstrates how high-integrity, cooperative mechanisms can support investment in appropriate technology deployment while strengthening the implementation of the Paris Agreement."

Yadav also held talks with Carsten Schneider, German Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Action. Both leaders discussed the successful implementation of the Paris Agreement principles at COP30 and explored ways to deepen cooperation in climate action for a greener future.

Taking to X, Yadav said, "Held a very productive meeting with Carsten Schneider, German Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety on the sidelines of COP30 in Belem.

Furthermore, he met with Lars Aagaard Moller, Denmark's Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, and Wopke Hoekstra, European Union Commissioner for Climate Action, to discuss key agendas at the ongoing COP 30 and review significant aspects of the India–EU climate partnerships.

"Had an engaging discussion with Mr Lars Aagaard Møller, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark, EU and Wopke Hoekstra, EU Commissioner for Climate Action, on the sidelines of COP30 in Belem.

