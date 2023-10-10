Bhutan: Cold storage infrastructure inaugurated at Gomchu in Trashigang

Thimphu [Bhutan], October 10 : Farmers in the east no longer have to be concerned about getting poor prices for their agriculture products, and a much-needed cold storage infrastructure for the same was inaugurated in Trashigang's Gomchu, reported Bhutan Live.

The facility comes as a boon for the farmers, as when the price is right, they may sell it after keeping it in cold storage.

Nearly all varieties of fruits and vegetables are grown by farmers in Trashigang, Trashi Yangtse, Monggar, and Lhuentse. The farmers mostly grow potato, on a large scale.

Until now, they had to store the potato in their homes or in temporary sheds which was inconvenient.

"If we are provided with free space with support from the government, it will benefit us. Back at home, we store the potato harvest on the ground floor of our house and the potato either starts rotting or gets damaged by insects as there is no cooling system," Bhutan Live quoted Yeshi Jamtsho as saying.

Farmers can keep any type of fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and meat in the cold storage facility for a little price. The facility has a 300 tonne capacity.

"The cold storage is being initiated for the first time in the country. When it comes to the charges, it is minimal. It is mainly for the farmers and businessmen. If we calculate the actual charges, it comes to around Nu 30,000 but we are charging around Nu 4,000 to 8,000 per room," said Dorji Tashi, the FCB CEO, according to Bhutan Live.

The Food Corporation of Bhutan reports that certain sellers have reserved a few of the compartments.

The CEO of FCB announced that from the same site, potato grading and online vegetable auctions will also begin. It is anticipated to start early next year, the CEO continued. The facility's construction, which began in 2021, was planned to be finished in six months, Bhutan Live reported.

The COVID-19 epidemic, site development, and water seepage during construction all caused delays, though. The building was finished in the middle of this year.

