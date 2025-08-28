Bhutan completes Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, power capacity rises 40 per cent

Thimphu [Bhutan], August 28 : The 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan has been successfully completed with the synchronisation of its last and final unit, Unit 6 (170 MW), with the power grid, the Embassy of India in Thimphu said on Wednesday.

"Today, with the synchronisation of the last and final unit [Unit 6 (170 MW)] with the power grid, the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project achieved its successful completion. A ceremony was held at the project's powerhouse to mark the occasion," the Embassy of India in Thimphu said.

Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister of Energy & Natural Resources, Royal Government of Bhutan; Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela; Anurag Agarwal, Special Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Dasho Karma Tshering, Secretary, Ministry of Energy & Natural Resources, Royal Government of Bhutan; Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Aditya Sharma, Member (D&R), Central Water Commission, Government of India; Prakash Chand Upadhyaya, Managing Director, Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project Authority; project management team; other officials of Government of India and Royal Government of Bhutan; and representatives of WAPCOS as well as contractors participated in the ceremony, the Embassy added.

India and Bhutan enjoy longstanding and mutually beneficial cooperation in the hydropower sector. Both governments have partnered in the development of five major hydropower projects in Bhutan, viz. Chukha HEP (336 MW), Kurichhu HEP (60 MW), Tala HEP (1020 MW), Mangdechhu HEP (720 MW) and Punatsangchhu-II HEP (1020 MW), the Embassy noted.

With the completion of the Punatsangchhu-II project, Bhutan's installed power generation capacity has increased by about 40 per cent to over 3500 MW.

In consonance with the Joint Vision Document on the India-Bhutan Energy Partnership of March 2024, both sides will continue to work together to enhance their partnership in the clean energy sector through the development of new energy projects, the Embassy of India said.

