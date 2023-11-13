Bhutan: Construction of 90-megawatt Jomori hydropower project starts in Samdrup Jongkhar

Thimphu [Bhutan], November 13 : The construction of the 90-megawatt Jomori hydropower project in Samdrup Jongkhar has started, The Bhutan Live reported.

The ground ceremony to begin the construction of the access road to various components of the project was held in Serthig Gewog on Sunday.

The project, after its completion, is expected to enhance the livelihoods of residents and provide job opportunities. The 20-kilometre access road will connect the tunnel, the dam, and the powerhouse for the Jomori hydropower project. Two contractors will build the access road. The access road is expected to be completed in eight to 12 months.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Bhutan's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources Secretary said all the construction work of the hydropower project would be conducted by the people of Bhutan. The official said, "Project design work, engineering, project management, construction, and commissioning work will be done by Bhutanese."

The project is expected to cost about 8.8 billion ngultrum and is expected to be completed in four and a half years. The project, after its completion, is expected to provide residents of Lauri, Serthig, and Langchenphu Gewogs in Jomotshangkha Dungkhag with a reliable power supply.

Sangay Yuden, a shopkeeper, said, "With this project, I think the problem of erratic power supply will be resolved. Currently, we face power outages for months," according to The Bhutan Live report.

Meanwhile, Kesang Wangchuk, a resident, said, "Villagers here grow vegetables and we will be able to sell them here. So, we can earn income and we will get a reliable power supply," The Bhutan Live reported.

Melem Zangmo, another resident, stressed that they do not have a "reliable power supply." Zangmo further said, "We have to stay without a power supply for a month sometimes. With this project, I hope we will receive a reliable power supply," The Bhutan Live reported.

In a news release, Druk Hydro Energy Limited said that small and medium-sized hydropower projects with capacities of up to 150 megawatts are being developed to increase domestic energy security, stimulate grassroots economic activities, and generate employment opportunities.

