Bhutan faces growing waste management crisis

Thimphu [Bhutan], April 27 : Many people have praised Bhutan's natural beauty and dedication to environmental conservation. The country, however, is confronting a rising waste management challenge, which threatens to damage this pristine image, Bhutan Live reported.

Population expansion, economic development, and rising consumption are all factors contributing to Bhutan's trash problem.

The lack of effective waste management infrastructure has exacerbated the situation, resulting in environmental degradation, air pollution, and water source contamination. Bhutan is well aware of the roots of these difficulties, but more effective solutions must be applied.

In order to tackle the crisis, the country's government must be more proactive in establishing trash management infrastructure around the country. Innovative trash-reduction strategies, such as micro-composting, zero-waste models, and community-based waste management, might drastically cut waste generation and encourage sustainable living practices.

But it is not only the government's job; every Bhutanese person must contribute.

Simple habits like carrying reusable bags while shopping, segregating waste, and composting kitchen scraps can make a significant difference in waste reduction. Strict penalties and fines for littering would also help emphasize the importance of keeping Bhutan clean, Bhutan Live reported.

Another critical task is to improve garbage collecting systems. The current system is insufficient, resulting in waste being placed in inappropriate places. Recycling and composting should be prioritised to limit the quantity of garbage that ends up in landfills.

While several approaches have been tried, more realistic solutions are required. Incentives for proper trash management could be game changers Individuals, homes, or communities that get rewards for participating in waste reduction projects may motivate more people to take responsibility for their garbage, Bhutan Live reported.

When combined with strong fines for littering, this technique has the potential to be a powerful motivation for change.

