Thimphu [Bhutan], September 3 : Minjur Dorji went on a journey to Laya nine years ago, and the town turned into his cherished second home in a story of ambition and partnership, according to Bhutan Live.

Minjur, a dedicated father of two from Trashigang, spends a significant nine months each year in this enthralling domain. Initially inspired by his uncle's footsteps, he was one of the first Radhi carpenters to take advantage of the highlands' unique potential.

The Laya highlands are a haven for indigenous people who travel deep into the mountains in search of coveted cordyceps and unusual herbs.

While local Layaps devote their time to this alpine pursuit, Minjur and his Radhi friends have discovered a purpose in building dwellings. A group of 21 pals followed Minjur's example, with some even marrying into highland families to further their fortunes, Bhutan Live reported.

Working in groups of three carpenters and construction specialists, these artisans build two-story homes with ease, earning more than Nu 500,000 per job.

According to Bhutan Live, Minjur's tale exemplifies the transforming effect of their labour: the money earned has allowed him to educate his children. He glows with pride as he recounts his children's collegiate plans, a possibility that promises relief from the punishing alpine chill, which is becoming increasingly exhausting on his ageing physique.

These carpenters are in high demand, as is their competence. "Even before finishing one project, we're already booked for the next," Minjur notes. Mountain inhabitants frequently build new residences in short periods of time, fueled by significant cordyceps sales money.

The architectural style is traditional, with stone as the primary material.

