Bhutan king attends MahaKumbh, attends dinner with UP Governor

New Delhi [India], February 4 : The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attended the MahaKumbh Mela at a special invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Wangchuck also attended a special dinner hosted by Anandiben Patel, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, paid a special visit to India to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela," the statement said.

The King was earlier received by Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow airport on Tuesday.

"During the visit of His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, Smt Anandiben Patel, Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting dignitary. Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, called on His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, and also accompanied him to Prayagraj," the statement added.

The King's visit underscores special relationship between India and Bhutan.

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by mutual understanding and trust. The visit of His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, an important hallmark of the special partnership," the statement read.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk during his visit to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh-2025 participated in several significant spiritual activities.

In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath said, "His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck Ji of Bhutan today visited the 'Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre' in Prayagraj, the holy symbol of spirituality and modernity, Mahakumbh-2025 and observed the divine, grand and digital form of Mahakumbh."

भूटान के महामहिम नरेश जिग्मे खेसर नामग्याल वांगचुक जी ने आज आध्यात्मिकता व आधुनिकता के पावन प्रतीक महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज में 'डिजिटल महाकुम्भ अनुभूति केंद्र' का भ्रमण कर महाकुम्भ के दिव्य-भव्य और डिजिटल स्वरूप का अवलोकन किया। pic.twitter.com/Fndt4yZsVn— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 4, 2025

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the two leaders offered prayers at the Lete Hanuman Mandir and visited the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre.

Sharing a post on X, UP CM wrote, "Today at Tirtharaj Prayag, His Majesty the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk Ji had darshan and worship of Shri Akshayvat Ji."

संगमु सिंहासनु सुठि सोहा। छत्रु अखयबटु मुनि मनु मोहा।। तीर्थराज प्रयाग में आज भूटान के महामहिम नरेश जिग्मे खेसर नामग्याल वांगचुक जी ने श्री अक्षयवट जी के दर्शन-पूजन किए। pic.twitter.com/6MLln2mq1l — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 4, 2025

प्रयागः सर्वतीर्थेभ्यः प्रभवत्यधिकं विभो। यत्र गङ्गा महाभागा स देशस्तत्तपोधनम्॥ आज तीर्थराज प्रयाग में भूटान के महामहिम नरेश जिग्मे खेसर नामग्याल वांगचुक जी ने जीवनदायिनी, मोक्षदायिनी माँ गंगा की पूजा-अर्चना की। जय माँ गंगे! pic.twitter.com/m98HUMY9Bp — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 4, 2025

यत्सेवया देवनृदेवतादि- देवर्षयः प्रत्यहमामनन्ति। स्वर्गं च सर्वोत्तमभूमिराज्यं स तीर्थराजो जयति प्रयागः॥ महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज में आज भूटान के महामहिम नरेश जिग्मे खेसर नामग्याल वांगचुक जी ने पवित्र त्रिवेणी संगम में पावन स्नान कर पुण्य प्राप्त किया pic.twitter.com/33Gq2UOPbs — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 4, 2025

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

