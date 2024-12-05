Bhutan King Wangchuck calls on PM Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 5 : King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday.

The two leaders were seen shaking hands cordially and walking together.

They also sat down and held talks.

Earlier in the day, King Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck arrived in New Delhi for their two-day official visit to India.

They were received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar noted that Bhutan King's visit to India will further strengthen the "unique bonds of friendship" shared by two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in New Delhi today. His visit will further strengthen our unique bonds of friendship."

During his visit, Bhutan's King will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Jaishankar and senior officials of the Indian government will call on Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

In a press release, MEA noted, "India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by mutual understanding and trust. The visit shall provide both sides an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership across diverse sectors."

On December 2, Bhutan's Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, praised India as a pillar of support and inspiration for Bhutan. He said that the trust and shared values between the two nations make India an enabler of Bhutan's aspirations.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 29th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024 in Delhi on Monday, Dorji said, "India's role as Bhutan's closest partner is not only a pillar of support but also an inspiration. The trust, collaboration and shared values between our two countries making India an enabler of Bhutan's aspirations. Beyond herself, India enables opportunities, facilitates connections and engagements for us. It is this spirit of collaboration and mutual growth that excites the two countries."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor