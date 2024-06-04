Bhutan PM Tobgay congratulates PM Modi for 3rd consecutive win in "world's biggest elections"

Thimphu [Bhutan], June 4 : Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Tuesday congratulated PM Narendra Modi for the "historic 3rd consecutive win in the world's biggest elections."

In his congratulatory message, Tobgay has vowed to work closely with PM Modi-led "Bharat" to strengthen ties between India and Bhutan.

"Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world's biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries," he said in a post on X.

As the counting of Lok Sabha elections is coming to an end, the Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on 240 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP is leading on around 300 seats.

PM Modi on Tuesday also addressed the nation from the BJP headquarters in New Delhi after the NDA alliance emerged victorious.

"Our citizens in India have full faith in the party, and today's victory is a victory of the people," he said.

Prime Minister Modi has defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

PM Modi received 6,12,970 votes while Ajay Rai received 4,60,457 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ather Jamal Lari was in the third position with 33,766 votes.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA.

The mammoth seven-phase election - the world's largest democratic exercise - began on April 19 and ended on Saturday.

