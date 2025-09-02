Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, spouse to visit India from Sept 3-6

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay along with his spouse Aum Tashi Doma will be on an official visit to India from September 3 to 6, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

According to the MEA, the visit will include programmes in Gaya and Ayodhya before their arrival in Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs added that during the stay in the national capital, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will call on the visiting dignitary.

The visit will conclude on September 6.

This follows Tobgay's earlier official trip to India from February 20-21, when he participated in the inaugural Leadership Conclave of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MEA said the back-to-back visits underscore the continuing close cooperation and strengthened ties between India and Bhutan.

As per the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the earlier visit PM Tobgay had a meeting with Prime Minister Modi. In addition, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and other senior officials of the Government of India had also called on the Bhutanese leader.

While delivering his remarks at the SOUL Conclave in Delhi, Tobgay had referred to PM Modi as his "mentor and elder brother" and said that he was inspired to work even harder as a public servant when he met him.

Tshering Tobgay had said, "Prime Minister, my elder brother, every time I have the opportunity of meeting you, I am overcome with joy. Your Excellency, Prime Minister, my mentor, every time I meet you, I am inspired to work even harder as a public servant. Your Excellency, ladies and gentlemen, friends, I bring to you warm greetings of His Majesty the King of Bhutan."

"Today is an important day in Bhutan as it is the birth anniversary of His Majesty the King. I am delighted that I am celebrating this auspicious occasion in India among friends led by the Honourable Prime Minister and including all the distinguished guests here," he had added.

India and Bhutan had enjoyed exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, the MEA stated.

"The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, a hallmark of the special partnership," it had added.

