Bhutan, United Nations Development Programme commemorate 50 years of partnership 

Thimphu [Bhutan], July 30 : Bhutan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are commemorating 50 years of unwavering partnership, The Bhutan Live reported. In Bhutan, UNDP has been working since 1973 and their enduring friendship has showcased exceptional progress and uplift for the Bhutanese people.

As Bhutan approaches graduation from the Least Developed Countries Group, the UNDP has reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting the growth of Bhutan and sustainable development for years to come, The Bhutan Live reported.

In all these years, Bhutan has benefited from the UNDP's support and together they have tackled the challenges and opportunities posed by a rapidly changing world. Keeping in view Bhutan's advancements, the UNDP has committed to extending its cooperation even after its graduation from the Least Developed Countries group.

In the past 50 years, the UNDP has been instrumental in supporting the progress of Bhutan across various sectors. Human resource development, agriculture, health, tourism and energy have been sectors which received particular attention as the partnership between UNDP and Bhutan has resulted in benefits for the nation and its citizens, the report said.

Bhutan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) journey demonstrates the transformative power of international partnerships that are founded on shared goals and mutual respect, The Bhutan Live reported. The positive outcomes of the collaboration between Bhutan and UNDP have been witnessed in economic growth, social development and the well-being of human beings.

As Bhutan gears up to face new challenges as a graduation nation, the importance of its partnership with the UNDP cannot be overstated, according to The Bhutan Live reported. The partnership between UNDP and Bhutan transcends geopolitical boundaries and demonstrates the spirit of global solidarity in pursuit of a better world.

