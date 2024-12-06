Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar nakes brief stopover in Kathmandu, tours heritage sites

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 6 : Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk made a brief stopover in Kathmandu and visited two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Swoyambhu and Bauddhanath Stupa.

The King arrived in Kathmandu at approximately 9:50 AM (local time) and spent about two hours at Swoyambhunath Stupa, also known as the 'Monkey Temple.' During his visit, King Jigme Khesar engaged in rituals at the temple, which is located atop a hill. The King was received by Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

While King Jigme Khesar toured the heritage sites, Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk remained at the airport. The royal couple was en route to Bhutan following their visit to India. Their stopover in Kathmandu was part of their journey back to Bhutan, with plans to board a Druk Air flight at around 2:40 PM (local time), concluding their personal visit.

Ahead of the King's arrival, security arrangements in Kathmandu were heightened. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit was purely private, with no official meetings or appointments scheduled during the brief stay.

Earlier, The King of Bhutan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions during the King's visit, with a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest. During the talks on Thursday, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to its enduring friendship and cooperation with Bhutan, ensuring support for Bhutan's socio-economic development.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed the regular high-level visits and consultations covering diverse sectors of cooperation.The King of Bhutan Wangchuck, and the Queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, were on an official visit to India from December 5-6. They were accompanied by the Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering, and senior officials Bhutan government.

