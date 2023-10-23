Bhutanese taxi driver in Thimphu and his story testament to goodness

Thimphu [Bhutan], October 23 : In a heartwarming gesture, a 31-year-old Bhutanese cab driver in Thimphu, Tshering Dorji, went above and beyond the call of duty by returning the misplaced bag of a tourist. The bag, notably, had cash and other valuables, according to Bhutan Live.

The traveller was able to retrieve all of his misplaced possessions due to a heartwarming display of honesty and kindness by Dorji.

Tshering Dorji thought it was just another day at work until he came across a misplaced suitcase on his way back to town at the Tashichhodzong viewpoint in Ziklukha. When he opened the bag, he discovered paperwork belonging to Yogen Tshering Bhutia, an Indian tourist from Darjeeling's Chowrasta.

Among the valuables were Nu 43,000 and Nu 16,000 bills, ATM cards, and personal identification cards. He took it upon himself to take the items to the police because he couldn't find the person's phone number, according to Bhutan Live.

"After picking up the bag and checking what was inside, I couldn't find anything that could connect me with the rightful owner, but I knew the person was a tourist," Tshering Dorji explained.

"So I went directly to the police station, where the owner arrived five minutes later. I was able to hand over the bag to the owner with the assistance of a police officer."

The tourist, Yogen Tshering Bhutia, feeling grateful to Dorji, expressed heartfelt thanks for his honesty and dependability and presented him with Nu 5,000 as a gesture of appreciation.

"I have an experience of losing my wallet along with important documents in the past. So seeing this happen to another person makes me feel sad which I can also resonate with. And the tourist must have also come here knowing how beautiful and peaceful our country is, so it is right that we return such things especially since the amount was really huge. I am currently overwhelmed with my friends and family calling me now and then regarding the incident. Having the same experience, I feel that I have done the right thing and feel proud of myself," Tshering Dorji said, according to Bhutan Live.

This story exemplifies the kindness that can be found in people, as well as the brotherly affection shared by the people of two very friendly nations, i.e India and Bhutan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor