Bhutan's Foreign Minister commends PM Modi, Jaishankar for achieving consensus at G20 Summit

New York [US], September 24 : Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Tandi Dorji congratulated India for the remarkable success of the G20 Summit held in Delhi. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Minister for their "adept diplomacy" in achieving unanimous consensus on the comprehensive joint Declaration on the opening day of the G20 Summit and the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor.

While addressing the India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event in New York, Tandi Dorji said that the G20 Summit marked a significant milestone with the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member.

"Let me begin by extending my heartful congratulations to India for the remarkable success of the G20 Summit held recently in New Delhi. This summit marked a significant milestone with the admission of the African Union as its newest member, ensuring the representation of all 55 African countries within the G20, which was previously limited to South Africa alone," Tandi Dorji said.

"Undoubtedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves recognition for championing the inclusion of the African Union in the G20. His proposal made three months prior to the Summit laid the foundation for this historic decision," he added.

He said, "Furthermore, I would like to acknowledge and commend Prime Minister Modi and Dr

Jaishankar for the adept diplomacy in achieving unanimous consensus on the comprehensive Joint Declaration on the opening day of the Summit, as well as the successful launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor."

He called India's ties with the Global South "dynamic and multifaceted." He said that India has robust bilateral ties with various nations in the Global South and places significant emphasis on South-South cooperation.

"India's relationship with the Global South is both dynamic and multifaceted. The nation has cultivated robust bilateral ties with numerous countries in the Global South and places a significant emphasis on South-South cooperation," Bhutan's Foreign Minister said.

"This cooperative approach involves collaborations among these nations to foster mutual development through various forums and initiatives. India also extends technical assistance

and concessional loans to support development projects in partner countries. The Vaccine Maitri Initiative, which was one of the biggest humanitarian initiatives undertaken by India, has provided COVID vaccines to nearly 100 countries around the world," he added.

He stated that the partnership between India and Bhutan serves as a "remarkable example" of strong bilateral ties in the Global South. Lauding India's support for Bhutan, Tandi Dorji said that it has not only boosted Bhutan's economy but also enhanced its energy security.

"The enduring partnership between Bhutan and India serves as a remarkable example of strong

bilateral relations in the Global South. Rooted in shared values and historical ties, this partnership spans various sectors, including trade, education and development," Tandi Dorji said.

"India's consistent support for Bhutan's socioeconomic development, coupled with collaborative efforts in the hydropower sector, has not only boosted Bhutan's economy but also enhanced regional energy security. The enduring people-to-people ties between the two nations further strengthened this bond," he added.

He said that India stands as a "stalwart leader" of the Global South. Praising India for its "stewardship" of the G20 Presidency, Tandi Dorji said that New Delhi has played a key role in showcasing the concerns and interests of the Global South.

He said that India's hosting of the G20 Summit and its dedication to the welfare of the Global South showcases its leadership in the international arena.

"In many respects, India stands as a stalwart leader of the Global South, advocating for the interests and concerns of developing nations on the international stage. Through its stewardship of the G20 Presidency, India has played a pivotal role in amplifying the concerns and interests of the Global South, embodying the spirit of solidarity and cooperation among nations.

Speaking about the challenges faced by Global South, he said, "the Global South confronts an array of challenges ranging from poverty, income equality and limited access to health care and education to issues such as food insecurity, inadequate access to clean water and sanitation, high unemployment rates, political instability, climate change, trade imbalances and digital divide."

"Addressing these complex issues necessates a multifaceted approach involving international collaboration, investment in human capital and infrastructure, enhanced governance and accountability, and the adoption of sustainable development practices," he added.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called India's G20 Presidency challenging due to a "very sharp East-West polarization and a very deep North-South divide."

In his address at India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development in New York, Jaishankar began his speech by speaking about India's G20 Presidency and recently held the G20 Summit. He said that India was very determined to ensure that India's G20 Presidency was able to get back to its core agenda.

"Your presence means a lot to us. It also expresses the sentiments that you feel for India and underlines the import of South-South cooperation. We meet just a few weeks after the New Delhi G20 Summit, a summit which took place on the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future," Jaishankar said.

"Now, it was a challenging summit. It was actually a challenging presidency, and it was challenging because we were confronting a very sharp East-West polarization as well as a very deep North-South divide. But we were very determined as the Presidency of the G20 to make sure that this organization on which the world really had put so much hope and was able to get back to its core agenda," he added.

