Bhutan’s Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck graces opening ceremony of art exhibition

Thimphu [Bhutan], September 21 : Bhutan’s Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck graced the opening of the exhibition titled “ART UNITED: A Contemporary Vision”, The Bhutan Live reported.

The exhibition hosted by VAST Bhutan in collaboration with Art United, seeks to bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary art forms within the country.

The exhibition located in two distinct venues, showcases the talents of 16 artists, offering a unique blend of old and new, tradition and innovation.

With more than 60 artworks on display, “ART UNITED: A Contemporary Vision” promises to be a feast for the eyes and a celebration of Bhutan’s artistic diversity.

Princess Wangchuck, known for her active support for the arts and commitment to safeguarding Bhutanese culture, was invited to inaugurate the mega exhibition. Her presence lent a sense of significance to the event, emphasising the role of art in connecting different generations and cultures, reported The Bhutan Live.

The artists showcased in "ART UNITED: A Contemporary Vision" skillfully merged traditional and contemporary elements. Through mediums like paintings, sculptures, and mixed media installations, they portrayed Bhutan's diverse cultural heritage while incorporating modern perspectives and methods.

Those attending the exhibition can witness a blend of colours, shapes, and concepts that honour the heritage while looking forward to the future.

Choosing two locations for the exhibition underscores the range and diversity of the artistic works on display. Visitors will be able to delve into various aspects of Bhutanese art, gaining a richer understanding of the artists' distinct perspectives, the Bhutan-based outlet said.

