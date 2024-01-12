Bhuvan Bam buys Rs 11cr bungalow in Delhi's GK

New Delhi, Jan 12 Bhuvan Bam, popular social media digital content creator and YouTuber from Delhi, has bought a bungalow in the national capital's posh Greater Kailash area for Rs 11 crore, sources said.

Sources claim to have accessed a copy of the purchase-related document.

According to the sources, the famous YouTuber has paid a stamp duty of around Rs 77 lakh for his South Delhi house.

The sources said that the land area of Bam's new house is around 1,937 square feet and the total area of the bungalow is 2,233 square feet, which is supported by the documents of the posh property.

Bam is a household name for his comedy channel on YouTube named 'BB Ki Vines', which depicts an urban teenager's life and his conversations with his friends and family.

The sources added that this property got registered on August 7, 2023, in Delhi.

Bam's audience on social media like and recognise him as a comedian, writer, singer and songwriter.

