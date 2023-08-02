Bhuvan Bam is 'overwhelmed with joy' as BB Ki Vines clocks 9 years

Mumbai, Aug 2 One of India’s biggest YouTubers, and actor Bhuvan Bam is celebrating 8 years of BB Ki Vines. The YouTube channel, which was launched in 2015 made the most of the 4G revolution in India as it reached a greater audience due to the expansion of the 4G spectrum.

BB Ki Vines is known for its hilarious content in which all characters are played by Bhuvan himself. With his impeccable wit and relatable humour Bhuvan has achieved unparalleled success in the realm of online content creation and has collaborated with the likes of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

As the journey of BB Ki Vines marks its 8th anniversary, Bhuvan celebrates this milestone with gratitude towards his devoted community, whom he fondly refers to as his "family."

Talking about the same, Bhuvan expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "I am overwhelmed with joy as BB Ki Vines completes 8 incredible years. It feels like just yesterday when I started this journey, and the love I have received from my community and everyone who has been part of this has been truly humbling."

Moreover, 2023 proves to be a year of dual celebration for Bhuvan Bam, as he transitioned from being an online sensation to an accomplished actor with his OTT series, ‘Taaza Khabar’.

He further mentioned: “The success of 'Taaza Khabar' has been a dream come true for me as an actor. I couldn't have asked for a better celebration than witnessing my work being appreciated and cherished by millions. We embarked on this show knowing we had a solid show in hand, but the response post release exceeded all our expectations. This year truly marks a gratifying time in my career with two incredible feats being achieved back to back."

'Taaza Khabar' resonated with the audience at large as it is one of the most watched streaming shows of 2023.

