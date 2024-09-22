Biden, Albanese express concerns over China's "coercive, destabilising activities" in Indo-Pacific

Wilmington (Delaware) [US], September 22 : US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during their bilateral meeting, expressed concerns over China's "coercive and destabilising activities" in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday (local time).

"The leaders discussed their respective diplomacy with the People's Republic of China (PRC) and their shared concerns about the PRC's coercive and destabilising activities, including in the South China Sea," the White House statement read.

During their meeting, both leaders emphasised their country's progress in strengthening bilateral ties since PM Albanese's official visit to Washington, DC, back in October 2023.

Both leaders held talks on their support for maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and their continued assistance to Ukraine.

They also discussed their support for a sustainable ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Biden and Albanese underscored that the US-Australia Alliance remains the "core of the bilateral relationship" and welcomed the "depth of cooperation across its three pillars," which are "defence and security," "economic," and "climate and clean energy."

Notably, the leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) Joint Leaders Statement to advance their "trilateral partnership and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific that is secure and stable."

Biden further welcomed Albanese's contributions to the Quad and its growing partnership with Japan, as well as their active engagement in the Pacific region.

The leaders also reflected on the strength of their "economic relationship" and further discussed the progress over the past two years to modernise the Alliance in the face of new challenges, including addressing climate change and the clean energy transition.

The leaders also committed to continuing their bilateral partnership to advance their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

