Biden appeals for aid to flood-hit Pakistan

New York/Islamabad, Sep 22 In his address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US President Joe Biden made a fervent pitch for extending help to Pakistan in the wake of the catastrophic floods, as he announced over $2.9 billion in new assistance to address global food insecurity.

Biden on Wednesday was confronting no shortage of difficult issues as leaders gathered this year at the UNGA, The Express Tribune reported.

"Pakistan is still under water, needs help," the President said in his address to the 193-member assembly during its high-level debate with a host of world leaders in attendance, including Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

"Families are facing impossible choices, choosing which child to feed and wondering whether they'll survive," he said.

"This is the human cost of climate change. And it's growing, not lessening."

Biden's appeal came a day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged world leaders to help Pakistan deal with its debts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor