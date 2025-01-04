Biden blocks Nippon Steel's USD 14.3 billion takeover of US Steel

New York [US], January 4 : US President Joe Biden announced on Friday his decision to block a USD 14.3 billion acquisition of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, a significant exercise of executive authority towards the end of his administration, CNN reported.

In a statement, Biden emphasised the importance of steel production in the US, saying, "As I have said many times, steel production - and the steel workers who produce it - are the backbone of our nation. A strong domestically owned and operated steel industry represents an essential national security priority and is critical for resilient supply chains."

The decision, which had been anticipated, could have broader implications for foreign investment in US companies. While Biden has long expressed opposition to the deal, it remains politically charged. The deal was first announced in December 2023, and both Biden and President-elect Donald Trump have voiced strong opposition to it. The deal, which had already sparked bipartisan political backlash, underscores the ongoing concerns regarding foreign ownership of a once formidable part of American industry.

Biden's intervention comes after the Committee for Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) failed to reach a consensus regarding the national security risks of the proposed transaction, ultimately leaving the decision up to the president. While the move is politically popular domestically, some worry that blocking such foreign investments could discourage future overseas capital inflows into US companies. The deal's rejection may also pose challenges to US Steel, which had expressed the need for significant investment.

The United Steelworkers (USW) union has strongly opposed the acquisition since its announcement, citing concerns over the future of union jobs at US Steel's older mills. The union has raised alarms over whether Nippon Steel would honour these positions, particularly in Pennsylvania and Indiana. "We have no doubt that it's the right move for our members and our national security," the USW said in its statement after the decision.

US Steel and Nippon Steel, however, were quick to challenge the decision, pledging to take legal action. In their joint statement, the companies expressed their dismay, claiming, "The president's statement and order do not present any credible evidence of a national security issue, making clear that this was a political decision. We are left with no choice but to take all appropriate action to protect our legal rights."

US Steel maintains that the deal is critical to revitalising its aging facilities, claiming that without the USD 2.7 billion investment from Nippon Steel, it may be forced to shut down certain mills. However, the USW believes that the company could continue to operate profitably without the acquisition. "We're confident that with responsible management, US Steel will continue to support good jobs, healthy communities and robust national and economic security well into the future," said the union.

The opposition to the acquisition is rooted in the history of US Steel, once a giant of the American industrial sector. It was the most valuable company in the world after its formation in 1901, pivotal in the growth of the nation's economy. However, over time, the company has seen a sharp decline in size and importance. Once a symbol of industrial power, it now employs just 14,000 workers, with 11,000 of them being union members. Despite this, US Steel remains a significant figure in American history, with nearly 18,000 retirees and their beneficiaries drawing pension benefits, reported CNN.

Politicians have long been wary of foreign ownership of such iconic American companies, particularly in swing states like Pennsylvania, where US Steel maintains a presence. This deep connection to American history and pride is one reason why the proposed acquisition has sparked such political contention. For many politicians, the notion of seeing US Steel in foreign hands, especially given its former status as a cornerstone of American industrial strength, is a sensitive subject. US Steel's decline mirrors a broader trend in the US manufacturing sector, as companies like Nippon Steel and newer "mini-mills" have emerged as more efficient competitors.

The union's concerns have been amplified by fears that Nippon Steel's involvement would lead to job cuts, particularly as the company aims to shift operations to more modern, non unionised facilities in Texas. While Nippon has insisted it intends to keep the unionised mills in operation, the USW remains sceptical, citing Nippon's potential plans to transfer production to its mini-mill operations.

In terms of the broader political narrative, the opposition to the Nippon Steel deal is politically complicated. Former President Trump, despite his opposition to the acquisition, has recently welcomed foreign investments from other Japanese companies, such as a USD 100 billion deal from Softbank to fund US artificial intelligence projects.

Critics argue that Biden's decision appears to be more politically motivated, as blocking foreign investment from Japan's Nippon Steel in the steel industry raises the question of why similar investments from other countries are accepted without scrutiny. Jason Furman, a former economist in the Obama administration, criticised the decision, stating, "President Biden claiming Japan's investment in an American steel company is a threat to national security is a pathetic and craven cave to special interests that will make America less prosperous and safe."

Industry analysts argue that the decision might have long-term consequences for foreign investment. Despite their challenges, US Steel and similar companies in the US steel industry continue to make an economic impact, CNN reported.

Steel remains essential to key industries like automotive manufacturing, infrastructure, and construction, and any loss of foreign investment may put those sectors at risk.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor