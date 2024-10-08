Biden condemns Hamas' massacre, morns loss of civilian lives in Gaza in call with Israeli Prez

Washington, Oct 8 US President Joe Biden has condemned the massacre of innocent people by Hamas and mourned the loss of civilian lives in Gaza in a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog as the world marks the first anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

Expressing his "deepest condolences" to the 1,200 innocent people killed by Hamas in the attack "on a day of unspeakable brutality", Biden on Monday "stressed that the United States will never give up until we bring all of the remaining hostages home safely", the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden reaffirmed to Herzog his administration's "support for Israel's right to defend itself against attacks from Iran" and the militant groups backed by Iran, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, Xinhua news agency quoted the readout as saying.

"The President also expressed deep sadness for the loss of innocent life in Gaza and the ongoing suffering of Palestinian civilians" in Israel's retaliatory military operation in Gaza following the October 7 attack, the readout said.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a deal in Gaza that brings the hostages home, secures Israel, alleviates the suffering of Palestinian civilians, and paves the way for a lasting peace with Hamas never again able to control Gaza or reconstitute its military capabilities," the readout said.

Also on Monday, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden participated in a candle-lighting event at the White House commemorating those killed on October 7, 2023. The presidential couple were accompanied by a Rabbi who recited a Jewish prayer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor