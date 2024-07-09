Biden did not see neurologist apart from physical, claims physician amid reports over President's health

Washington DC [USA], July 9 : As reports surfaced of a neurologist visiting the White House multiple times, further raising concerns about Joe Biden's health, the President's physician released a statement that he did not see a neurologist apart from the annual physical check-ups.

The statement by Kevin O' Connor, stated that usually the names of the specialists who visit the White House are not disclosed to protect privacy, the details are being confirmed this time after obtaining due permission from the President and Doctor Connor.

Notably, Biden's health at 81-years-old has raised many concerns among voters as the November elections near.

The President's physician shared the details of President's physical from February. He said that as part of the President's annual physical, he sees a team of specialists that have included Optometry, Dentistry, Orthopedics (Foot and Ankle), Orthopedics (Spine), Physical Therapy, Neurology, Sleep Medicine, Cardiology, Radiology, and Dermatology.

"An extremely detailed neurologic exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy," he said.

This exam did again support a finding of peripheral neuropathy in both feet, but no motor weakness was detected, the statement said.

The statement added that Biden exhibits "no tremor", either at rest or with activity and demonstrates "excellent fine motor dexterity."

"But a subtle difference in heat/cold sensation could be elicited as it was last year," the statement added.

O' Connor further said that President Biden has not seen a neurologist outside of his annual physical. Concerns are mounting about Biden's viability as a candidate following the first presidential debate broadcasted on CNN, which has been described as a "devastating performance" in Atlanta, according to a New York Times (NYT) report.

The age disparity between the 81-year-old incumbent US president and his 78-year-old challenger was starkly apparent throughout the evening, with Biden notably hoarse and exhibiting limited vocal range, struggling at times to articulate clear differences from Trump.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor