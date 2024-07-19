Biden experiencing "mild upper respiratory symptoms" related to COVID-19 infection: US President's physician

Washington, DC [US], July 19 : US President Joe Biden is experiencing "mild upper respiratory symptoms" related to the COVID-19 infection and continues to receive Paxlovid according to Biden's physician the White House stated.

Biden's physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor, said that US President does not have a fever and that his vital signs remain normal.

According to the statement released by White House on X, Dr Kevin O'Connor said, "The President is still experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms associated with his recent COVID-19 infection. He continues to receive Paxlovid. He does not have a fever and his vital signs remain normal. He will continue to conduct the business of the American people.

"With the President's permission, I will continue to provide regular updates, as we have done before," he added.

President Biden continues to conduct the business of the American people. An update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/zrAvbVgzxP— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 18, 2024

Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he attended the NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, where he strongly criticised Donald Trump's policies and also condemned the increase in gun violence in the nation.

"He (Biden) will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," the White House said in its official release on Wednesday (local time).

The US President is vaccinated and has also had COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, the most recent being in September 2023, the WH said.Before departing Las Vegas, Biden assured reporters that he felt fine, and he was seen boarding Air Force One without wearing a mask.

After testing positive, Biden, in a post on X, said, "I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon, but I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes."

"I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people," he added.The President's doctor revealed that Biden had upper respiratory symptoms, including rhinorrhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise."

He (Biden) felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point-of-care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus. Given this, the President will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending," a note from his doctor provided by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre read.

He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth, it said."His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97 per cent," the White House added.

Earlier in July 2022 Biden tested positive for Covid for the first time. Also, in the following days, he had a rebound infection, which resulted in isolation for a second time for the US President.

