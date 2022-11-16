Biden holds emergency roundtable meeting with world leaders: White House

US President Joe Biden held an emergency roundtable meeting with world leaders on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali, according to the White House.

The meeting took place Tuesday night after reports emerged on Russian-made missiles landing in Poland earlier in the day. Moscow has denied and described it as an effort to escalate the situation in Ukraine, the Sputnik news agency reported.

Biden declined to give reporters an update on what information he has received on Poland , according to the White House press pool.

The White House broadcast a brief video clip of Biden at a table with several world leaders including his counterparts from France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, among a few others.

In earlier remarks, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland does not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched the missiles, but added that they were most likely Russian-made.

He added that there is no indication that there will be a similar repeat of the incident.

On November 15, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on the territory of Poland in the Lubelskie province bordering Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Ministry dismissed reports, saying its military has performed no strikes targeting the Ukrainian-Polish border zone.

"Polish mass media and officials commit deliberate provocation to escalate situation with their statement on alleged impact of 'Russian' rockets at Przewodow," the Russian ministry was quoted as saying by TASS news agency. "Russian firepower has launched no strikes at the area between Ukrainian-Polish border."

The Polish government has summoned the Russian ambassador to the country, claiming that a Russian-made missile fell in the country, killing two citizens.

In a statement, Polish foreign ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina has it has demanded "immediate detailed explanations" on the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor