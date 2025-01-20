Biden issues pre-emptive pardons for Trump critics and family members ahead of Trump's inauguration

Washington, DC [US], January 20 : US President Joe Biden took unprecedented action on the final day of his presidency, issuing a series of pre-emptive pardons for several of his family members, and political figures, CNN reported.

The pardons serve to protect individuals who have been vocal opponents of President-elect Donald Trump and guarantee that Biden's closest family members will not face prosecution by the incoming administration. This act was made in the final hours of Biden's presidency and is considered a significant use of presidential power.

On Monday, Biden announced clemency for high-profile figures such as General Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress who served on the committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack. These pre-emptive pardons were seen as a defensive measure against any retribution Trump might seek after his inauguration. Furthermore, Biden pardoned his family members, including his brothers James and Frank, his sister Valerie, and their spouses.

By pardoning critics and family members, Biden not only shielded these individuals from potential prosecution but also set a precedent that future presidents may adopt to protect their political allies.

Biden's statement emphasised his belief that his family had been unfairly targeted by partisan attacks. He remarked, "My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt methe worst kind of partisan politics. Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end." The pardons reflect Biden's concerns that his family might face legal threats under Trump's administration, including an investigation of influence peddling.

In addition to the political figures, Biden also issued a commutation for Leonard Peltier, an indigenous activist convicted in 1975 for the killing of two FBI agents. Peltier, now 80 years old, will serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Biden's decision to commute his sentence was rooted in concerns for his age and health, marking another significant moment in the outgoing president's use of his clemency powers.

The pardons, particularly for his family, come in direct response to the threats posed by Trump's administration.

"Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances," Biden said in his statement, underlining the toll that legal battles can take on those targeted, reported CNN.

The pre-emptive pardons were not solely aimed at protecting Biden's family and political allies. Biden also addressed broader concerns about political retaliation and the damaging effects of such investigations.

"These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing," he wrote, stressing the importance of protecting public servants from politically motivated inquiries.

Biden's final acts in office were framed as an effort to safeguard individuals who were at risk due to their political views, signalling his commitment to protecting those who stood up for the principles he believed in.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor