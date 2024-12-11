Biden kept updated on Syria, Sullivan to travel to Israel: White House

Washington, Dec 11 US President Joe Biden has been kept up-to-date about the situation in Syria, and his national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, is traveling to Israel on Wednesday with Syria on top of the agenda, an administration spokesperson said.

"The president is staying fully briefed by his national security team" on the development in Syria, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said during a gaggle with members of the press. "And that will remain the case going forward," he added.

Biden spoke with Jordanian King Abdullah II on Monday, during which the president "emphasised his full support for a Syrian-led transition process under the auspices of the United Nations as outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Xinhua news agency reported quoting a readout of the call provided by the White House.

"I think it's safe to say that he will stay in contact with our counterparts in the region, and he has directed the national security team to do the same," Kirby said of Biden.

Additionally, Kirby said Sullivan will be traveling to Israel on Wednesday. "Certainly, there will be a lot on the agenda," he said of Sullivan's trip, "but Syria will no doubt be at the top of that list."

