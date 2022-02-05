Biden marks 'tragic milestone' of 900,000 American deaths from COVID-19

US President Joe Biden on Friday marked the "'tragic milestone" of 900,000 deaths from COVID-19 even as he urged Americans to do their part to fight the pandemic including getting themselves and their children vaccinated against the disease.

"Today, our nation marks another tragic milestone -- 900,000 American lives have been lost to COVID-19. They were beloved mothers and fathers, grandparents, children, brothers and sisters, neighbours, and friends. Each soul is irreplaceable. We pray for the loved ones they have left behind, and together we keep every family enduring this pain in our hearts," read Biden's statement released by White House.

The US President said that the emotional, physical, and psychological weight of the COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult to bear.

"I know what it's like to stare at an empty chair around the kitchen table. But I also know that we carry an incredible capacity within ourselves -- not only to come through our grief stronger but to come together to protect one another," Biden said.

Biden further highlighted American efforts to fight the pandemic and said that the US now has more tools than ever before to save lives and emphasized COVID vaccines as the "most important tool."

"Vaccines and boosters have proven incredibly effective, and offer the highest level of protection. Two hundred and fifty million Americans have stepped up to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by getting at least one shot -- and we have saved more than one million American lives as a result," said Biden.

He urged all Americans to get vaccinated, get kids vaccinated, and get booster shots if eligible.

"It's free, easy, and effective -- and it can save your life, and the lives of those you love," read Biden statement.

The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease surpassed 9,00,000 on Friday afternoon, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Less than two months ago, in mid-December, the United States passed the 8,00,000 mark in Covid-related deaths as the more-transmissible Omicron variant spread through the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

