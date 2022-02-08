Biden says no Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

US President Joe Biden promised there would be no launch of Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russian troops cross the border with Ukraine.

Responding to a question on Nord Stream 2, Biden said there would be no chance of the project going ahead if Russian tanks and troops crossed the Ukraine border.

"If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," Biden said after meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on his first trip to the White House since taking over from longtime German leader Angela Merkel.

The United States is trying to demonstrate a united front with allies in plans to push back against any effort by Russia to further invade Ukraine. The US is preparing harsh economic sanctions that officials say would be triggered by a renewed Russian invasion.

Last week, Biden also authorized the deployment of 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe to provide additional support to NATO allies, including Germany.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the first group of American soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrived in Poland following Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby's announcement about 1,700 additional troops from the United States to be sent to the country.

Last Wednesday, Kirby said that the US will temporarily deploy additional forces to Europe amid escalating tensions with Russia. The deployment includes 1,700 soldiers to be sent to Poland and 1,000 US personnel based in Germany will be relocated to Romania and another 8,500 troops will "remain ready to move if called for the NATO response force," Kirby said, according to The Sputnik News Agency.

Russia denies the West's and Kiev's accusations of preparations for invading Ukraine and reiterates that it has no plans to attack any country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor