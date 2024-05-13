Biden surrendering US campuses to "anarchists, jihadist freaks": Donald Trump on college protests

New Jersey [US], May 13 : Former US President Donald Trump came out heavily against Joe Biden over the massive pro-Palestine protests at American universities, and claimed that his successor is surrounded by "fascists" and has 'surrendered' the college campuses to "jihadist freaks" and "anti-American extremists."

Trump further claimed that "the very same people who are funding the violent campus uprisings are also funding Joe Biden's campaign", adding that Biden is running a "radicalised" Democratic Party.

Notably, the college campuses in the US have become a hotspot, with pro-Palestinian protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The students holding encampments and occupying areas on campus have also led to a strong crackdown and arrests by the police.

Addressing a huge crowd in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Sunday, Trump said, "He (Biden) is surrendering our college campuses to anarchists, jihadist freaks and anti-American extremists who are trying to tear down our American flag."

"They want to tear down every single place they go. They want to rip down our flag. The chaos and violence happening on our college campuses right now is all because Crooked Joe Biden doesn't know what the hell he's doing. Joe is weak," he added.

Taking his attack on the incumbent president further, Trump called on Biden and the Democratic National Committee to return all the donations made by "anti-Semites, American haters and financiers of chaos."

"He's (Biden) surrounded by fascists around the Oval Office. It's not him," Trump added. "He's not doing a very good at cheating on elections. He doesn't stand up to our enemies abroad. And he does not stand up to the extremists in his own party, the Democratic Party is becoming radicalised. It's becoming radical left, and they're going to lose our country."

Trump, affirmed that if he returns to the White House, he won't allow "violent radicals" to take over the colleges and those spreading "anti-Americanism or anti-Semitism" on the campuses will be immediately deported.

"When I'm president, we will not allow our colleges to be taken over by violent radicals," the presumptive Republican presidential nominee added. "And if you come here from another country and try to bring jihadism or anti-Americanism or anti-Semitism to our campuses, we will immediately deport you. You'll be out of that school."

According to Fox News, the beachfront gathering was designed to serve as a show of force for Trump, who is facing dozens of felony charges in four separate criminal cases at a time when the elections are less than six months away.

