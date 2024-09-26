Biden to convene Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany next month

Washington, DC [US], September 26 : US President Joe Biden has announced a "surge" in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win its war against Russia. He also announced the decision to convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany next month.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden stated, "I will convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany next month to coordinate the efforts of the more than 50 countries supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression."

Biden stated that Ukraine has won the battle of Kyiv and reclaimed more than half of the territory that Russia had seized at the beginning of the war.

In a statement, Biden stated, "I am proud to welcome President Zelenskyy back to the White House today. For nearly three years, the United States has rallied the world to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom from Russian aggression, and it has been a top priority of my Administration to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to prevail."

"In that time, Ukraine has won the battle of Kyiv, reclaimed more than half the territory that Russia seized at the start of the war, and safeguarded its sovereignty and independence. But there is more work to do. That is why, today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war," he added.

Biden stated that he has directed the US Department of Defence to allocate all of its remaining security assistance funding that has been appropriated for Ukraine by the end of my term in office.

"As part of this effort, the Department of Defense will allocate the remaining Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds by the end of this year. I also have authorized USD 5.5 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority to ensure this authority does not expire, so that my Administration can fully utilize the funding appropriated by Congress to support the drawdown of US equipment for Ukraine and then replenish US stockpiles," Biden said.

In a statement, Biden noted that the US Department of Defence is announcing USD 2.4 billion in security assistance through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which will provide Ukraine with additional air defence, unmanned aerial systems, and air-to-ground munitions, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defence industrial base and support its maintenance and sustainment requirements.

In order to enhance Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, Biden said that he has decided to provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) long-range munition.

Biden stated that he has directed the US Department of Defence to refurbish and provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence battery and to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles.

He noted, "This builds on my decision earlier this year to divert US air defence exports to Ukraine, which will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional Patriot and AMRAAM missiles over the next year and will help Ukraine defend its cities and its people."

He has also asked the US Department of Defence to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, including by supporting the training of an additional 18 pilots next year.

Furthermore, Biden informed that the US Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury, and the US Secret Service, in order to counter Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering, have taken action to disrupt a global cryptocurrency network, in coordination with international partners.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin announced that US has announced security assistance package to help Ukraine meet its battlefield needs.

Taking to X, Austin stated, "Today, we announced another security assistance package to help Ukraine meet its immediate battlefield needs. The U.S. and our coalition of some 50 allies and partners will continue to help Ukraine defend its sovereign territory against Russian aggressiontoday and for the long haul."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, where he briefed Biden on the current situation on the frontlines and raised the Plan of Victory, which he will discuss it in detail during negotiations in Washington.

During their meeting, Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude for the US's support in Ukraine's defence efforts.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy stated, "I met with President Biden @POTUS on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and expressed my gratitude for the unwavering U.S. support, which is saving lives and helping Ukraine defend its independence. I told President Biden about the situation on the frontlines and raised the Plan of Victory. We agreed to discuss it in detail during negotiations in Washington tomorrow."

