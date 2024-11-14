Biden to meet Xi Jinping at APEC Summit in Peru for third in-person talks: White House

Washington, DC [US], November 14 : United States President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a White House briefing on Wednesday.

Sullivan said, "Tomorrow, he (Biden) travels to South America. His first stop will be Peru for the APEC Summit the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit and then he'll go on to Brazil for the first-ever presidential trip to the Amazon and then to the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro."

"While in Lima, President Biden will also meet with China President Xi Jinping This will be the third in-person meeting between the two leaders since President Biden came into office and their final meeting as presidents," he added.

Biden and Xi previously met in Bali in 2022 during the G20 Summit and again in Woodside, California, near San Francisco in 2023 on the margins of the APEC Summit.

Sullivan also outlined President Biden's strategy toward China, emphasizing investments in American strength, alliance-building, and national security.

"And throughout his time in office, President Biden and his team have worked to effectively and responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC. The president's approach to China has prioritized investments in sources of American strength at home, including growing the middle class and ensuring that America maintains its industrial capacity and its innovation edge in fields such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence," Sullivan said.

"He has strengthened our alliances around the world and especially in the Indo-Pacific, he has boosted American deterrence, and he's ensured that America remains the partner of choice for countries both in the region and across the world. The president has also taken commonsense measures to advance our national national security and protect our most sensitive technologies to prevent them from being exploited or used against us by the PRC, including through significant new export control measures," he added.

During the briefing, highlighted Biden's efforts to manage US-China relations and affirmed, "At the same time, the president has demonstrated that the US and China can manage our differences and prevent competition from veering into conflict or confrontation, and he has done that by ensuring the maintenance of open lines of communication at the leader level, at the military-to-military level, and at every level of our respective governments."

"And this meeting between President Biden and President Xi will be an opportunity to ensure a smooth transition and also to continue to keep those channels of communication open, including those especially critical military-to-military channels of communication," he added noting the importance of Biden's meet with Xi Jinping.

President Joe Biden will travel to Peru from November 14-16 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, then head to Manaus and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from November 17-19, to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

