Biden to visit Baltimore bridge collapse site, to outline federal response efforts

Washington, DC [US], April 5 : President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Baltimore on Friday to assess the situation following a significant bridge collapse in the city and articulate the federal response efforts undertaken in the ten days since the incident occurred, The Hill reported.

During his visit, President Biden will be briefed on the ongoing response efforts by the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers, aimed at removing the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge from the water and expediting the reopening of the Port of Baltimore. Additionally, he will participate in an aerial tour to observe the collaborative federal and state response initiatives.

Accompanying President Biden will be various state and local officials, including Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Representative Kweisi Mfume, and Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, according to The Hill.

The President will also meet with the families of the six individuals who tragically lost their lives in the bridge collapse, as confirmed by the White House.

In his update, President Biden is expected to emphasise the federal government's commitment to supporting the port's reopening and the bridge's reconstruction.

Notably, he will highlight the swift approval of USD60 million in federal emergency relief funds, the provision of low-interest disaster loans to eligible businesses by the Small Business Administration, and the approval of Dislocated Worker Grant funding by the Department of Labour to assist impacted workers.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre disclosed that senior administration officials have been in communication with major employers in the Baltimore area, encouraging them to retain workers amidst the aftermath of the bridge collapse.

Furthermore, White House Budget Director Shalanda Young has urged congressional leaders to approve a 100 per cent federal cost share for the bridge's reconstruction, thereby relieving the state of any financial burden.

"This authorization would be consistent with past catastrophic bridge collapses, including in 2007, when the Congress acted in a bipartisan manner within days of the I-35W bridge collapse in Minnesota," Young wrote.

"We stand ready to work with Congress to ensure the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland has what it needs to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which is critical to the Nation's workers and economy," Young wrote.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, situated on Interstate 695, collapsed into the water following a collision with the cargo ship Dali, bound for Sri Lanka.

Despite backlash from conservative spending critics, President Biden has reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to financing the bridge's reconstruction. The Department of Transportation has already allocated USD 16 million for this purpose, described by Jean-Pierre as an initial "down payment," The Hill reported.

