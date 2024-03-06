Biden, Trump lead in 'Super Tuesday' wins, edging closer to rematch

Washington, March 6 US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are leading in "Super Tuesday" wins in their respective party's primaries for the 2024 presidential election.

Biden, challenged by American author Marianne Williamson and Congressman Dean Phillips, has won Alabama's, Massachusetts's, Maine's, North Carolina's, Oklahoma's, Tennessee's, Virginia's, and Vermont's Democratic primaries and the party's caucus in Iowa, Xinhua news agency reported, citing US media projections.

Trump, meanwhile, has been projected to pick up victories in the Republican primary contests in Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia, beating former South Carolina Governor and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Projected results continue to roll in on the night of "Super Tuesday", the biggest day for the primary race of the 2024 US presidential election.

Fifteen states, including populous California and Texas, and the US territory of American Samoa, held primary elections on Tuesday. Iowa Democrats released the results of their presidential caucus earlier this day.

