Biden vows to make Putin pay price, for Ukraine's invasion, bans Russian flights from American airspace

Joe Biden vowed to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address. The move will prohibit planes that are owned or registered by Russians from flying over the United States. The ban will come into effect by the end of Wednesday. On Day 6, the invading Russian forces pressed their assault on other towns and cities, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

