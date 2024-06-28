Biden vs Trump Presidential Debate 2024: Donald Trump Declared Clear Winner of First US Election Debate, Joe Biden Polls at 33%

A flash poll conducted by news channel CNN following Thursday night's presidential debate showed former US President Donald Trump defeated current US President Joe Biden. The CNN poll posted on air showed that 67% of debate watchers felt that Trump won the debate compared to 33% who believe Biden won the debate.

🚨#BREAKING: The CNN flash poll on who won the debate shows Trump at 67% and Joe Biden at 33%. pic.twitter.com/WYS3YTKpkS — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 28, 2024

2020 presidential debate predicted by CNN's Poll showed 53% of viewers felt Biden won compared to 39% who said Trump won. The majority of users on social media websites seemingly agreed with the CNN poll including liberal pundits.

"This debate was a total and complete disaster for Biden," former CNN commentator Chris Cilizza said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Look. This debate was a total and complete disaster for Biden. He looked old. His answers trailed off repeatedly. He was hard to understand. He would stop in mid sentence and move on to something else.



I NEVER thought he would be this bad. Stunning. Truly. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 28, 2024

CNN Flash poll: 57% of viewers of tonight’s debate have NO confidence in Biden’s ability to lead the country.



Stunning number from voters who witnessed his performance with their own eyes. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) June 28, 2024

"Stunning number from voters who witnessed his performance with their own eyes," political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin also wrote on X in response to the poll.

However, Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden pushed back on the narrative that he lost the debate including VP Kamala Harris, who told CNN, "It was a slow start but a strong finish."

🚨#BREAKING: After the presidential debate, Jill Biden rushed to the stage to lead Joe Biden off. They then entered a room filled with Biden watch party supporters, where Jill celebrated and exclaimed, 'Joe, you did SUCH a good job! You answered EVERY QUESTION!'" pic.twitter.com/Kv3qWk9RgG — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 28, 2024

"Joe, you did such a good job!" First Lady Jill Biden said to the president on a stage after the debate. "You answered every question. You knew all the facts."

Meanwhile, both the leaser sparred over the state of the economy, border, foreign policy, abortion and national security during the first of presidential debates as they called each other a liar and the worst president in the history of the US.

Biden called Trump a sucker and loser. "I was recently in France for D-Day, and I spoke to all about those heroes that died. I went to the World War II cemetery — the World War I cemetery he refused to go to,” Biden, the presumptive candidate of the Democratic Party, said, referring to Trump, who declined to visit the commentary in 2018.

Trump called Biden a criminal after the latter called him a “convicted felon,” referring to his conviction in a New York hush-money case.

"Joe could be a convicted felon with all of the things that he's done, he's done horrible things. This man is a criminal. This man, you're lucky, you're lucky, I did nothing wrong. We have a system that was rigged and disgusting,” Trump said.