Biden vs Trump US Presidential debate: Withdrawal from Afghanistan "most embarrassing day" in US history, says Trump

Atlanta [US], June 28 : Former US President Donald Trump and Republican challenger hit out at his successor and current President Joe Biden over America's global stature which he said is like a "third world nation" today and said Washington is not "respected" anymore.

At the first presidential debate hosted by CNN on Thursday (local time), Trump termed the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as the "most embarrassing day" in the country's history.

"Throughout the entire world, we are not respected anymore, they don't respect our leadership, they don't respect United States anymore. We are like a third-world nation, trying to weaponization of his election, going after his political opponent. All of the things he has done, we have become like a third-world nation. It's a shame," Trump said

Biden from the Democratic Party and his Republican challenger Donald Trump entered into their their first debate of the 2024 election cycle at CNN's headquarters in Atlanta.

Trump said the withdrawal plan he had would have allowed the US to get out from Afghanistan with "dignity".

"I was getting out of Afghanistan, but we were getting out with dignity, with strength, with power," Trump said.

President Joe Biden said that there has been a strong rise in jobs under his tenure after Covid pandemic.

Trump hit back at the claims and said the job growth during President Joe Biden's presidency is all "bounceback" gains after the pandemic lockdowns that "temporarily devastated" the US economy.

"More people died under his administration even though we had largely fixed it...he did a mandate that was a disaster mandate...he did a very poor job," he added.

President Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign in April 2023, describing the contest between him and Trump as a "stark choice" for voters between the continuation of democracy in America and its possible "destruction" under Trump.

He is the oldest president to ever hold office and would be 86 at the end of a second term. Polling shows that voters are far more concerned about Biden's age than his opponent's. But if Trump wins, he would break Biden's record as the oldest president before the end of his term.

Meanwhile, Trump launched his bid to reclaim the White House in November 2022. He aims to reclaim the White House after his bitter exit in 2020, as he looks forward to becoming only the second commander-in-chief to win two non-consecutive terms in office.

