Biden weighs future amid debate fallout and party discontent

Washington, DC [US], July 4 : President Joe Biden has confided in a close ally about his contemplation of continuing in the race, acknowledging the challenge of salvaging his candidacy following a disappointing presidential debate performance, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

The president's focus now lies heavily on upcoming public appearances and interviews to sway public opinion, particularly an upcoming interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and planned campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"He knows if he has two more events like that, we're in a different place," the ally, who spoke on condition of anonymity, emphasised, referring to Biden's criticised debate performance.

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, swiftly dismissed the report as "absolutely false," asserting that the administration had not been given adequate time to respond.

The conversation marks the first public indication that Biden is seriously considering his future in the race after what has been described as a devastating performance in Atlanta. Concerns are mounting not only about his viability as a candidate but also about his ability to serve another term as president, the NYT report added.

Despite these challenges, Biden's allies rallied around him, affirming his determination to maintain control of his candidacy even amid growing headwinds within the Democratic Party.

A senior adviser to Biden, speaking anonymously, acknowledged the political hurdles ahead, noting that Biden understands the potential outcomes of his campaign but remains steadfast in his belief in his leadership and mental acuity. The adviser highlighted Biden's view of the debate as a misstep rather than a definitive moment.

Campaign officials awaited anxiously for the results of a new poll, anticipating that unfavourable numbers could deepen the crisis. A CBS News poll released post-debate showed former President Donald J Trump inching ahead of Biden nationally and in key battleground states.

Criticism mounted over Biden's delayed outreach to key Democratic figures, sparking frustration among party members and advisers. His recent calls to Representative Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Chuck Schumer came several days after the debate, with no contact yet made with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Democratic leaders refrained from actively rallying support around Biden, opting instead to listen to a range of concerns within the party, including from centrist and progressive factions.

Steve Ricchetti and Shuwanza Goff of Biden's team worked diligently to mitigate growing discontent among party members. The complexity of Democratic sentiment was highlighted by Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, who, disenchanted with Biden's debate performance, sought to publicly voice his concerns but later cancelled his planned appearances following intervention from party colleagues.

President Biden's schedule included a lunch meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and an evening session with Democratic governors at the White House, underscoring ongoing internal consultations and support from trusted advisers and family members who advocate for him to stay in the race.

However, Biden himself acknowledged uncertainty about the effectiveness of his plans to move past his debate performance and redirect focus towards criticising Trump. Despite challenges, Biden's allies remained optimistic, viewing this period as an opportunity for a comeback, a narrative consistent with his resilient political career spanning decades, according to NYT.

Nevertheless, some advisers expressed growing pessimism as internal unrest within the party continued to escalate, reflecting broader dissatisfaction not only with the debate performance but also with the subsequent handling of the fallout.

Democrats expressed bewilderment over Biden's reliance on advice from his son, Hunter Biden, whose recent legal troubles have drawn scrutiny. They also criticised the campaign's dismissive stance towards concerned Democrats, dubbed internally as the "bed-wetting brigade."

Internal deliberations aimed to prevent public calls from elected Democrats and party figures urging Biden to withdraw from the race, although Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas publicly advocated for Biden's stepping aside, marking a significant departure from previous support.

Key party donors privately communicated concerns to House members, senators, super PACs, the Biden campaign, and the White House, indicating a turbulent and uncertain path ahead for Biden's reelection prospects, The New York Times reported.

