Big B urges for vigilance as kids imitate superheroes

New Delhi, Dec 6 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has cautioned parents to be alert so that their children don’t get swayed away by the superhero characters trying to imitate them.

During the episode 82 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, host Amitabh spoke to government primary school principal Sevak Gopaldas Vitthaldas.

The ‘Don’ actor said: “Mr Computer wants to know when you aren't at school and you are with your wife at home, how do you spend your free time?”

The contestant replied: “Sir, I like to watch films when I'm free. I play with my son. I like to play pranks. We have Lord Hanuman's character in Ramayana. He is shown flying. In reality, the actor lies on a glass plate. He is shown flying through computer graphics.”

“I show my son the tactics by lying flat on the floor, moving my legs and carrying the mace like this. I show him what they show on TV,” he added.

Replying to this, the 81-year-old actor said: “Sir, just as a precaution, please be cautious. We see many characters like the superman in films. They fly in the air. Children think they can also fly. They consider it real. They dress up like those characters and act like a superman.”

“I feel awkward to say but I saw a child standing near the window on the first floor. -I asked, ‘what are you doing?’. The child said ‘I'm a superman. I'm going to fly’. So we need to be alert while handling them. They get swayed after watching such images. Children get impressed just like you,” added the ‘Brahmastra’ actor.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

