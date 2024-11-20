"Big gift for Guyana": Indian diaspora await arrival of PM Modi

Georgetown [Guyana], November 20 : Members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana have put on a magnificent display of Indian culture ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Guyana.

PM Modi is visiting Guyana in the last leg of his three-nation tour. He will become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years.

Expressing great enthusiasm, people from across all age groups gathered welcome PM Modi.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Director of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Guyana, Rudra Jayanta Bhagawati said, "It was 1968 when an Indian PM came here for the last time. People are very excited and we are waiting for PM Modi".

He said, "It is a big gift for Guyana that PM Modi is coming here. Here we maintain the Indian culture, customs and traditions.

The community members sang songs to welcome PM Modi and raised chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai.

Another member of the diaspora said, "We are very happy to welcome PM Modi. He is a world leader and a 'shanti-doot' who is striving hard to unite the world. He is working hard to take India into its golden age".

More than 40 per cent of Guyanese people are of Indian origin and were brought there by the British over 200 years ago. Since then they have preserved Indian culture and tradition through music, dance, attire and food.

The visit of PM Modi becomes significant for the community.

During his visit, PM Modi will co-chair the second India-CARICOM Summit alongside the Prime Minister of Grenada, the current Chairman of CARICOM, in the presence of leaders from all CARICOM countries.

PM Modi is also scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with President Irfaan Ali and address the National Assembly of Guyana.

the Prime Minister's visit is expected to open new avenues for collaboration, strengthen India-Guyana ties, and encourage broader regional partnerships.

PM Modi's departure from Brazil follows his participation in the G20 summit, where he emphasized India's role in combating hunger and poverty. He also held the second India-Australia bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor